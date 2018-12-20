Best Samsung Smartphones that announced in 2018

The year, 2018 has been so far an excellent year in terms of some of the best Samsung smartphones. These devices have some of the best features which you can consider before buying them. Here is a listing of these handsets, which you can glance at for details.

In the list, you have the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 which is an IP68 mud/waterproof which works effectively as much as 1.5m for 30 minutes and has a Samsung Pay function. Another spotlight of the A7 (2018) is having a triple rear digital camera behind the gadget.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 comes with a Live Focus mode that enables the dual camera handset to add blur to the background and foreground while only focusing on the subject. It packs a battery, that will easily last a day in most use cases. The battery also features excellent power saving modes, with fast and wireless charging.

While, some other devices have features like- dual aperture lens at the rear which can switch between various lighting conditions, super slow -mo at 960fps which lets with setting the video to music or turn it into a looping GIF, S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away, 'Chat Over Video' feature that lets users chat with their contacts while watching a video by offering a translucent chat screen, and many more.