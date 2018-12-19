Best smartphones launched in 2018 under Rs. 7,000

The budget smartphone market has witnessed a lot of changes in the recent times. From being bulky devices with mediocre specifications and features serving only the basic needs, this category has undergone a great transformation. Of late, the budget smartphones come with a good set of specifications and features making them on par with the devices of a higher pricing.

There are some good players in the budget market segment such as Xiaomi, Realme, Honor and more. These brands have come up with an array of budget smartphones and most such offerings are the bestsellers in the market right now.

Given that the budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian market, here we have come up with a list of budget smartphones launched so far this year priced under Rs. 7,000 in India right now.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 2.1 Best Price of Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

4100mAh battery Honor 7S (Play 7) Best Price of Honor 7S

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Best Price of Zenfone Lite L1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Lenovo A5 Best Price of Lenovo A5

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Lava Z81 Best Price of Lava Z81

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Yu Ace Best Price of Yu Ace

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

2600mAh battery Infinix Smart 2 32GB Best Price of Infinix Smart 2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3050mAh battery 10.or D2 Best Price of 10.or d2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX258 sensor

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Splash resistant (IPX2)

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)