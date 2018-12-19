ENGLISH

Best smartphones launched in 2018 under Rs. 7,000

    The budget smartphone market has witnessed a lot of changes in the recent times. From being bulky devices with mediocre specifications and features serving only the basic needs, this category has undergone a great transformation. Of late, the budget smartphones come with a good set of specifications and features making them on par with the devices of a higher pricing.

    Best smartphones launched in 2018 under Rs. 7,000

     

    There are some good players in the budget market segment such as Xiaomi, Realme, Honor and more. These brands have come up with an array of budget smartphones and most such offerings are the bestsellers in the market right now.

    Given that the budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian market, here we have come up with a list of budget smartphones launched so far this year priced under Rs. 7,000 in India right now.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 2.1

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
    • 4100mAh battery

    Honor 7S (Play 7)

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13 MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Lenovo A5

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Lava Z81

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Yu Ace

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
    • 4000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
    • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
    • 2600mAh battery

    Infinix Smart 2 32GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
    • Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
    • 3050mAh battery

    10.or D2

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX258 sensor
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • Splash resistant (IPX2)
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
