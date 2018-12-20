Best Huawei camera smartphones launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Huawei, also known for rendering quality some devices have been a subject of inspiration to other makers due to their superior features. So far in this ending year of 2018, the company has given few of the optimal handsets, and the foremost thing which serve as their primary selling point is 'camera configuration'.
These devices are not just only confined to dual rear camera module, but also some among them featurer triple camera platform. Moreover, even their front snapper has an ability to capture some amazing shots. Let's take a look of these few devices as of a list mentioned below, which come with 20MP plus camera specification.
The list has Huawei P20 Pro which comes with the world's first Leica triple rear camera, which generates highly advanced level of photography. Its camera offers unparalleled sharpness, colour accuracy, focus and contrast for every single shot you take. You can go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite that houses quad camera module(two either sides).
Its camera comes with several AI features such as AI smart gallery, AI Shopping Assistant, AI noise cancellation, and more. There are few more such like handsets, whose photography will certainly take you to a new and quality level of experience.
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera, 20MP, 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh Battery
Huawei Honor Magic 2
Best Price of Huawei Honor Magic 2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 24MP secondary camera, 16MP camera
- 16MP front camera + 2MP + 2MP f / 2.4 aperture cameras for 3D face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge
Huawei Mate 20X
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20X
Key Specs
- 7.2-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 5000 MAh Battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 lite
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 lite
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 20MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3650mAh battery
Huawei Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei P20
Best Price of Huawei P20
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) dual rear cameras
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with fast charging