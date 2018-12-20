Best Huawei camera smartphones launched in 2018

Huawei, also known for rendering quality some devices have been a subject of inspiration to other makers due to their superior features. So far in this ending year of 2018, the company has given few of the optimal handsets, and the foremost thing which serve as their primary selling point is 'camera configuration'.

These devices are not just only confined to dual rear camera module, but also some among them featurer triple camera platform. Moreover, even their front snapper has an ability to capture some amazing shots. Let's take a look of these few devices as of a list mentioned below, which come with 20MP plus camera specification.

The list has Huawei P20 Pro which comes with the world's first Leica triple rear camera, which generates highly advanced level of photography. Its camera offers unparalleled sharpness, colour accuracy, focus and contrast for every single shot you take. You can go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite that houses quad camera module(two either sides).

Its camera comes with several AI features such as AI smart gallery, AI Shopping Assistant, AI noise cancellation, and more. There are few more such like handsets, whose photography will certainly take you to a new and quality level of experience.

Huawei P20 Pro Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 20 Pro Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera, 20MP, 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh Battery Huawei Honor Magic 2 Best Price of Huawei Honor Magic 2

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 24MP secondary camera, 16MP camera

16MP front camera + 2MP + 2MP f / 2.4 aperture cameras for 3D face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

7.2-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

FM Radio

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

5000 MAh Battery Huawei Nova 3 Best Price of Huawei Nova 3

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

20MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3650mAh battery Huawei Honor 10 Best Price of Honor 10

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Huawei P20 Best Price of Huawei P20

Key Specs 5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) dual rear cameras

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with fast charging