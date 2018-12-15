Best 6GB RAM smartphones launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Being a last month of year 2018, we feel privileged in sharing some vital information about few of the best phones that were launched earlier. This information is in the form of 6GB RAM configuration that these smartphones from the list below house. Such massive module enables PUBG or any other sophisticated game an easy go. Even your multitasking becomes lag-free, and at the same time you can run more and more number of apps.
These devices also dwell several other amazing features like use of S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence, halo full view display, powerful battery configuration that features VOOC fast charging technology, seamless face unlock feature, and many more.
While, some other devices feature 4K video recording of supreme quality at a resolution of 2160p@30fps, triple camera configuration with extravagant features, super slow -mo at 960fps which lets with setting the video to music or turn it into a looping GIF, and many more.
OnePlus 6T 256GB
Best Price of OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ2
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLT
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
HTC U11 Plus
Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery