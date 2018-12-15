Best 6GB RAM smartphones launched in 2018

Being a last month of year 2018, we feel privileged in sharing some vital information about few of the best phones that were launched earlier. This information is in the form of 6GB RAM configuration that these smartphones from the list below house. Such massive module enables PUBG or any other sophisticated game an easy go. Even your multitasking becomes lag-free, and at the same time you can run more and more number of apps.

These devices also dwell several other amazing features like use of S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence, halo full view display, powerful battery configuration that features VOOC fast charging technology, seamless face unlock feature, and many more.

While, some other devices feature 4K video recording of supreme quality at a resolution of 2160p@30fps, triple camera configuration with extravagant features, super slow -mo at 960fps which lets with setting the video to music or turn it into a looping GIF, and many more.