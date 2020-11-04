Just In
Diwali Sale On Bajaj Finserv Markets: Discount Offers On Trending Smartphones
If you are a Bajaj Finserv user, then here is an opportunity to get a new smartphone from your favorite brand with massive discounts. Phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and Xiaomi are currently on offer with up to 30 percent discount on some of these smartphones.
The newly launched Vivo Y20i will be available with up to 30 percent off, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 is also available with a 20 percent discount. Some of the highest selling smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro MAX, Realme 7, and the Oppo F17 Pro are also on offer.
Here are the top picks from the Diwali Bajaj Finserv Markets, which are now available at an all-time lower price tag due to the ongoing Diwali sale. Do note that, this is a limited-time deal, so make sure to make your purchase as soon as possible.
30% Of On vivo Y20i
Offers Available On Bajajfinservmarkets
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB (Y20i) RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
20% Off On iPhone 11
Offers Available On Bajajfinservmarkets
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
15% Off On Oppo A53
Offers Available On Bajajfinservmarkets
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
5% Off On vivo S1 Pro
Offers Available On Bajajfinservmarkets
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
