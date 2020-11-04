Diwali Sale On Bajaj Finserv Markets: Discount Offers On Trending Smartphones

The newly launched Vivo Y20i will be available with up to 30 percent off, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 is also available with a 20 percent discount. Some of the highest selling smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro MAX, Realme 7, and the Oppo F17 Pro are also on offer.

Here are the top picks from the Diwali Bajaj Finserv Markets, which are now available at an all-time lower price tag due to the ongoing Diwali sale. Do note that, this is a limited-time deal, so make sure to make your purchase as soon as possible.

30% Of On vivo Y20i

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB (Y20i) RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

20% Off On iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

15% Off On Oppo A53

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

5% Off On vivo S1 Pro

Key Specs