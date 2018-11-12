Amazon exclusive smartphones available right now: Honor Play, Oneplus 6T, Vivo V9 Pro, LG Q7 and mor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Amazon is one of the best E-commerce platform. The portal is often in news due to some of the best offers which it renders on several devices and other wares. Even this time in the second ongoing week of November 2018, it has come up with a new scheme. Under this, you can avail some exclusive smartphones which are guaranteed to be only found on this portal. For better reference, we have shared a list below.
These devices also come along with plenty of amazing deals. Talking about their specs, you will be stunned to know that they have actually in abundance. From the list, you have the Honor Play which claims to be 2x more stable while gaming. The smartphone comes with 7.1-channel Histen sound and 3D game sound effects, which produces superb sound quality.
Oneplus 6T is certainly the highest attention seeker which has lot more features to make you happier. The device runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based that houses some of the best features which were never seen before. It has fast working Face Unlock feature which is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor.
In the list, you will find couple more handsets which also have uncountable amazing attributes. Hence, you are required to examine our list and opt accordingly.
Honor Play
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Redmi Y2
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Oneplus 6T
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
RealMe 1
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Redmi 6 Pro
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Lava Z61
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LG Q7
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
BlackBerry Evolve
Buy This on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, Samsung S5K3L8 sensor
- EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery