Amazon exclusive smartphones available right now: Honor Play, Oneplus 6T, Vivo V9 Pro, LG Q7 and mor

Amazon is one of the best E-commerce platform. The portal is often in news due to some of the best offers which it renders on several devices and other wares. Even this time in the second ongoing week of November 2018, it has come up with a new scheme. Under this, you can avail some exclusive smartphones which are guaranteed to be only found on this portal. For better reference, we have shared a list below.

These devices also come along with plenty of amazing deals. Talking about their specs, you will be stunned to know that they have actually in abundance. From the list, you have the Honor Play which claims to be 2x more stable while gaming. The smartphone comes with 7.1-channel Histen sound and 3D game sound effects, which produces superb sound quality.

Oneplus 6T is certainly the highest attention seeker which has lot more features to make you happier. The device runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based that houses some of the best features which were never seen before. It has fast working Face Unlock feature which is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the list, you will find couple more handsets which also have uncountable amazing attributes. Hence, you are required to examine our list and opt accordingly.

Honor Play

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Oneplus 6T

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery RealMe 1

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Lava Z61

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery LG Q7

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery LG Q7 Buy This on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, Samsung S5K3L8 sensor

EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery