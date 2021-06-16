Fathers Day 2021: Budget Smartphones Gift Ideas Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Father's Day is just around the corner and we bet you all must have started looking out for gifts to celebrate this day. If you have been wondering what to gift your father, then what better to buy than a smartphone. These pocket-sized gadgets will help your father not just stay connected with the world, but also be a source of entertainment. All thanks to the concept of big display and fast internet connectivity.

There are a whole lot of options available in the market which you can gift to your father. And the budget segment has a plethora of devices to offer. You can buy devices from popular brands like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and Vivo as a gift. Here is a list of some of the best budget smartphones which you can give as a present to your father this Father's Day. Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M21 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery OPPO A54 Price: Rs. 13,490

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Poco M2 Pro MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Poco M3 MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Realme 8 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Infinix Note 10 128GB Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.95 inch Full HD+ Display

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio G85 Processor

5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery Poco X3 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery OPPO A53s 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Realme 8 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Moto G10 Power Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm with Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO

6000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Moto G30 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery OPPO A52 Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 10,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

