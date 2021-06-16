ENGLISH

    Fathers Day 2021: Budget Smartphones Gift Ideas Under Rs. 15,000

    By
    |

    Father's Day is just around the corner and we bet you all must have started looking out for gifts to celebrate this day. If you have been wondering what to gift your father, then what better to buy than a smartphone. These pocket-sized gadgets will help your father not just stay connected with the world, but also be a source of entertainment. All thanks to the concept of big display and fast internet connectivity.

     

    There are a whole lot of options available in the market which you can gift to your father. And the budget segment has a plethora of devices to offer. You can buy devices from popular brands like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and Vivo as a gift. Here is a list of some of the best budget smartphones which you can give as a present to your father this Father's Day.

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21
     

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO A54

    OPPO A54

    Price: Rs. 13,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Poco M2 Pro

    Poco M2 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Poco M3

    Poco M3

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 8 5G

    Realme 8 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 20 Pro

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Note 10 128GB

    Infinix Note 10 128GB

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.95 inch Full HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek Helio G85 Processor
    • 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
    Poco X3

    Poco X3

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    OPPO A53s 5G

    OPPO A53s 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 8

    Realme 8

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Moto G10 Power

    Moto G10 Power

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm with Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Moto G30

    Moto G30

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    OPPO A52

    OPPO A52

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 10,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

