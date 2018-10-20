ENGLISH

Five reasons not to buy the Apple iPhone XR : Buy an iPhone X

iPhone XR supports dual SIM cards

    The Apple iPhone XR is now available for pre-order in India (available from the 26th of October), which is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID. However, at Rs 76,900, the iPhone XR is not an affordable smartphone at all. In fact, there are a lot of differences between the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Here are the top five reasons on why should not buy an iPhone XR, and instead buy an iPhone X (now available for Rs 86,990).

    The only reason that we can come up to suggest to go with the iPhone XR is for the support for dual SIM cards, albeit, with an e-SIM card.

    Display

    The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen (retina display) with a resolution of 1792 x 828p resolution. So, the iPhone XR has a display which is not even a 1080p display. In fact, last year's iPhone X comes with a 1440p OLED display, which offers superior display functionalities compared to the Apple iPhone XR.

    Camera

    The iPhone XR has a single 12 MP primary sensor (identical sensor as of the iPhone XS). However, there is no secondary sensor for 2x optical zoom. The iPhone XR might have a slightly better camera compared to the iPhone X, which comes with an expense of losing the 2x optical zoom. So, if you are really into the camera, then the last year's iPhone X still a better option over the iPhone XR.

    IP Rating

    The iPhone XR comes with IP67 certified device for water and dust resistance, whereas the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max comes with an IP68 certification, which is much superior compared to the IP67 rating. So, if you are looking for an iPhone with much better water and dust protection.


    A phone with IP67 rating can survive water for 30 minutes (1 meter deep), whereas the iPhone XS can also survive up to 30 minutes (2 meters deep).

    3D Touch

    One more missing feature on the iPhone XR is the 3D touch, which is present on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and even the iPhone 6S. 3D touch enables to access different shortcuts using different pressure levels. If you have used an iPhone with 3D touch before, then you will miss that feature on the iPhone XR.

    Bigger bezels

    The iPhone XR has a notch design with minimal bezel, but, compared to the iPhone X, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR has bigger bezels on all four sides of the smartphone. Unlike the iPhone X or the XS (which has a stainless steel frame), whereas the iPhone XR has an aluminium frame.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
