Flipkart And Amazon Festival Days End Sale On Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

And with just a few days remaining for the festive sale to be over on both the platforms, you must hurry to grab a perfect deal for yourself. Both Amazon and Flipkart have some good deals to offer in the sub Rs. 25,000 price bucket.

You will be able to buy smartphones from popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi with some hard to miss deals during this period. Here is a list of smartphones which you can grab with discounts during the last few days of Festival sale on Amazon and Flipkart.

68% Off On LG G8X

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

FM Radio

USB Type-C

4000 MAh Battery

5% Off On Redmi Note 8 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

9% Off On Vivo S1 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

19% Off On Vivo V19

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

18% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

17% Off On Realme X3

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

17% Off On Redmi K20

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

20% Off On Redmi K20 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

25% Off On Apple iPhone XR

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70s

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

4% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

24% Off On Apple iPhone 7

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

18% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

11% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs