Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies DDLJ Costumes Were Real But Had A Certain Dreamy Element That Worked, Says Manish Malhotra
- Sports Mayank Agarwal's 'Superman' effort leaves Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes stunned
- Lifestyle LMIFW SS 21: Riveting Glimpses From The First-Ever Digital Beauty Show
- News Natasha Noel: The hottest yoga instructor who is turning heads
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.44 Lakh
- Education APJEE Result 2020: Check APJEE Diploma JEE Result 2020 At apdhte.nic.in
- Finance Coal India, NTPC, EIL May Come Up With Share Buybacks; Stocks Trade Higher
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In November
Flipkart And Amazon Festival Days End Sale On Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
The festive season has begun in India and to mark the celebrations the retailers all across the country are hosting sales. A wide range of products is being sold with discounted price via online retail stores. Smartphones which are one of the most sold commodities nowadays are retailing with lucrative deals online. It has been a while since the popular e-commerce platforms in India such as Amazon and Flipkart began their festive season sale online.
And with just a few days remaining for the festive sale to be over on both the platforms, you must hurry to grab a perfect deal for yourself. Both Amazon and Flipkart have some good deals to offer in the sub Rs. 25,000 price bucket.
You will be able to buy smartphones from popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi with some hard to miss deals during this period. Here is a list of smartphones which you can grab with discounts during the last few days of Festival sale on Amazon and Flipkart.
68% Off On LG G8X
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
5% Off On Redmi Note 8 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
9% Off On Vivo S1 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
19% Off On Vivo V19
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP Rear camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
16% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
18% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
17% Off On Realme X3
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
17% Off On Redmi K20
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
20% Off On Redmi K20 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
25% Off On Apple iPhone XR
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70s
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
4% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
24% Off On Apple iPhone 7
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
18% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
11% Off On OPPO F17 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP mono, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
-
34,990
-
24,999
-
64,999
-
47,777
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,450
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
48,999
-
10,497
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
38,999
-
12,500
-
10,850
-
19,550
-
21,999
-
15,490
-
3,500
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
18,999
-
24,030