Flipkart April Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

Realme has released a sleuth of new phones in the Indian market. One of the key selling points of Realme phones is the attractive selling price. Devices like the Realme 9 series, Realme GT series, and so on have attracted a large Indian audience. Now, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is further offering a whopping discount on Realme smartphones. This includes all new phones as well as slightly older ones.

The Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on the Realme 9 series. This includes the Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and the Realme 9i. These phones are now available for Rs. 17,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Buyers can also check out the slightly older Realme 8 series.

The Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and the Realme 8i. These Realme phones are now available for Rs. 15,999, Rs. 18,499, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 13,999, respectively. Apart from these, buyers can also explore options from Realme X and Realme GT series.

Here, Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT 2 Pro are available for Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively at the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. Plus, the Realme X7 Max is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the Realme C20 is available for just Rs. 7,499.

Realme 9i (Prism Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off) Realme 9i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off) Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 9 Pro 5G (Sunrise Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off) Realme 9 Pro 5G is available at 18% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off) Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale. Realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (13% off) Realme GT 2 Pro is available at 13% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off) Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. Realme C20 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off) Realme C20 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale. Realme GT 5G (Racing Yellow, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 43,999 (4% off) Realme GT 5G is available at 4% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale. Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off) Realme X7 Max is available at 9% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (2% off) Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale. Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off) Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

