Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Get irresistible offers on budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale also brings great offers on some budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000. The customers who like to spend less amount on phones will now have to spend even lesser. This is really relieving to see that these devices can be obtained at great discounted price option. So, grab this opening to the fullest and make your festive season more colourful.
Certain offers coming along with this portal include- no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, great exchange offers and under a special price you can get extra better amount as a discount. Other valuable deals are extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, as a partner offer by Airtel 4G you get Rs. 2500 cashback with 100GB extra data & MakeMyTrip vouchers worth Rs. 2000.
You also get benefits worth Rs. 4450 & upto 1.1 TB data from Jio on a minimum recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. In addition, there is also brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you get extra benefits on purchasing the mobiles.
21% RealMe C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
28% off on Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
18% off on Oppo A71K
Key Specs
- Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with beauty, filters | 5 MP front camera
- Display: 13.2 centimeters (5.2-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1280x720 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with 1.8GHz Snapdragon MSM450 octa core processor
- Battery: 3000 mAH lithium ion battery
27% off on Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
9% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
32% off on iVoomi iPro
Key Specs
- 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
27% off on Honor 7S
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
31% off on YU Ace
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
27% off on iVoomi Z1
Key Specs
- 14.4 cm (5.67 inch) HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 2800 mAh Li-ion Battery
- MTK6739W Processor
- Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Sensor
Panasonic Ray 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
18% off on Samsung Galaxy J4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
5% off on Lenovo K8 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
10% off on Vivo Y71i
Key Specs
- Camera: 8 MP Rear camera with Take photo, HDR, Professional, Face Beauty, Time-lapse, Slow | 5 MP front camera
- Display: 15.21 centimeters (6-inch) HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 1440x720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad core processor
- Battery: 3360 mAH lithium ion battery