Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Get irresistible offers on budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale also brings great offers on some budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000. The customers who like to spend less amount on phones will now have to spend even lesser. This is really relieving to see that these devices can be obtained at great discounted price option. So, grab this opening to the fullest and make your festive season more colourful.

Certain offers coming along with this portal include- no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, great exchange offers and under a special price you can get extra better amount as a discount. Other valuable deals are extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, as a partner offer by Airtel 4G you get Rs. 2500 cashback with 100GB extra data & MakeMyTrip vouchers worth Rs. 2000.

You also get benefits worth Rs. 4450 & upto 1.1 TB data from Jio on a minimum recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. In addition, there is also brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you get extra benefits on purchasing the mobiles.

21% RealMe C1 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery 28% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 18% off on Oppo A71K Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with beauty, filters | 5 MP front camera

Display: 13.2 centimeters (5.2-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1280x720 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with 1.8GHz Snapdragon MSM450 octa core processor

Battery: 3000 mAH lithium ion battery 27% off on Honor 7A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 9% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging 32% off on iVoomi iPro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery 27% off on Honor 7S Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery 31% off on YU Ace Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 27% off on iVoomi Z1 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14.4 cm (5.67 inch) HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

2800 mAh Li-ion Battery

MTK6739W Processor

Face Unlock

Fingerprint Sensor

Triple Slot (Dual Active 4G Sim+ Dedicated Memory Card Slot)Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 18% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 5% off on Lenovo K8 Note Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging 10% off on Vivo Y71i Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Camera: 8 MP Rear camera with Take photo, HDR, Professional, Face Beauty, Time-lapse, Slow | 5 MP front camera

Display: 15.21 centimeters (6-inch) HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 1440x720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad core processor

Battery: 3360 mAH lithium ion battery