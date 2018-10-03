Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale deals: Get irresistible discounts on Oppo F9 Pro, LG G7 Plus and more

The Flipkart has been into action yet another time with its great scheme called "Big Billion Days". Like other E-commerce sites, Flipkart also lined up in a pursuit to offer the best collection of devices and other products at much better discounted price options. The company is cited to offer up to 80% off on some smartphones and other electronic accessories.

The phones that you can avail from this shopping platform are in a huge number, with plenty of related offers. You can get the Moto Z2 Force at a price under Rs. 20,000, which guarantees a discount of at least Rs. 15,000 on the handset. Likewise, there are few other handsets which are also available at a revised price point respectively.

Other profitable deals include- 10% instant discount with HDFC debit and credit cards and EMI transactions, great exchange offers, no cost EMI option on leading bank credit and debit cards, no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards, great mobile protection plan starting from Rs.99, and more. You can also buy your favorite phones with good EMI on your debit card.

In addition, you can also purchase buyback plans with up to 90 percent reselling value on your new purchase. This platform also marks the entry of exclusive launches of few of the top-quality phones, that too you can get at attractive deals.

Oppo F9 Pro for Rs 4,190 only

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.85 aperture, secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge LG G7 Plus ThinQ for Rs 4,000

Key Specs 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging Oppo F9 (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Realme 2 (Special Price Get extra Rs 1,000 off)

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 7S starts at Rs 6,999 (Special Price Get extra Rs 2,000 off)

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery