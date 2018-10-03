ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale deals: Get irresistible discounts on Oppo F9 Pro, LG G7 Plus and more

By

Related Articles

    The Flipkart has been into action yet another time with its great scheme called "Big Billion Days". Like other E-commerce sites, Flipkart also lined up in a pursuit to offer the best collection of devices and other products at much better discounted price options. The company is cited to offer up to 80% off on some smartphones and other electronic accessories.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale deals: Discounts on smartphones

    The phones that you can avail from this shopping platform are in a huge number, with plenty of related offers. You can get the Moto Z2 Force at a price under Rs. 20,000, which guarantees a discount of at least Rs. 15,000 on the handset. Likewise, there are few other handsets which are also available at a revised price point respectively.

    Other profitable deals include- 10% instant discount with HDFC debit and credit cards and EMI transactions, great exchange offers, no cost EMI option on leading bank credit and debit cards, no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards, great mobile protection plan starting from Rs.99, and more. You can also buy your favorite phones with good EMI on your debit card.

    In addition, you can also purchase buyback plans with up to 90 percent reselling value on your new purchase. This platform also marks the entry of exclusive launches of few of the top-quality phones, that too you can get at attractive deals.

    Oppo F9 Pro for Rs 4,190 only

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.85 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ for Rs 4,000

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

     

    Motorola Moto Z2 Force (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

     

    Oppo F9 (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

    Realme 2 (Special Price Get extra Rs 1,000 off)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 7S starts at Rs 6,999 (Special Price Get extra Rs 2,000 off)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue