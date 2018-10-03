Buying guide: Smartphones to buy this October under Rs. 20,000

The month of October, 2018 looks great in many aspects. This month marks the entry of very important festivals like Durga Puja and Diwali. These big festivals also onset the purchasing of many valuable products on a larger scale.

Among them, smartphones too have its much greater importance. You will be glad to find that in this month also you have some devices priced under Rs. 20,000 category. As a buying guide, you can refer our list below that has few of the best smartphones.

These devices have cameras with AI image technology, sports powerful battery backups which last longer and run the latest Android OS. From the list, you can have a phone like the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 which has a Live Focus mode in its camera module.

This mode enables to add blur to the background and foreground while only focusing on the subject. The phone has a battery that features excellent power saving modes, with fast and wireless charging.

While, there are a couple of devices that sport Full View displays which offer perfect cinematic viewing experience. Besides, these mobiles also have other useful features which you can consider while purchasing.