Buying guide: Smartphones to buy this October under Rs. 20,000

    The month of October, 2018 looks great in many aspects. This month marks the entry of very important festivals like Durga Puja and Diwali. These big festivals also onset the purchasing of many valuable products on a larger scale.

    Among them, smartphones too have its much greater importance. You will be glad to find that in this month also you have some devices priced under Rs. 20,000 category. As a buying guide, you can refer our list below that has few of the best smartphones.

    These devices have cameras with AI image technology, sports powerful battery backups which last longer and run the latest Android OS. From the list, you can have a phone like the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 which has a Live Focus mode in its camera module.

    This mode enables to add blur to the background and foreground while only focusing on the subject. The phone has a battery that features excellent power saving modes, with fast and wireless charging.

    While, there are a couple of devices that sport Full View displays which offer perfect cinematic viewing experience. Besides, these mobiles also have other useful features which you can consider while purchasing.

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Realme 2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V9

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    OPPO A5

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Vivo Y83

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    OPPO F7

    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    OPPO F9

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo Y83 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch Full view HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and 16M color support
    • 13MP+2MP primary dual camera
    • 8MP front facing camera
    • Android v8.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek Octa Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 3260mAH lithium-ion

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • P2i water-repellent nano coating
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Motorola Moto G6 play

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Nokia 5.1

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 15:35 [IST]
