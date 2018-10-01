Buying guide: Best 16MP dual camera smartphones to buy this week

This week marks a special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, and for rest of the days as well you can make with the purchasing of some of the best 16MP dual camera smartphones. It is quite a surprise thing to see great infusion of tech skills, to design such a sophisticated camera platform with respect to different devices. There has been a constant inflow of such top-featured smartphones.

Few of the devices incorporate features like AI software which tries to analyze subject and adapts the settings, 4X the brightness at a quarter the resolution and more. These phones come with very simple camera app. It has some really useful features like expanding and shrinking viewfinder, stickers, live focus/selfie focus for bokeh, Bixby vision and a lot more.

The Oneplus 6 which is still on a user's priority list features EIS, that improves low light shots by reducing camera shake and blurring. While, you have an exceptional device like the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) which sports triple camera at rear, and a single highly powerful camera at the front.

Its camera has features like scene detection, flagship AR Emoji, and Pro lighting for the front camera. A couple of phones not only come along with good quality selfies, but also can record videos at 1080p resolution.

Let's have a look at our list that renders many such devices.