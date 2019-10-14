Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Realme Smartphones On Discount This Festive Season

Offers given by the Flipkart include 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, extra 10% off on all bank cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

Realme 5 At Rs. 8,999

The handset which was previously priced at Rs. 10,999 now is available from Rs. 8,999. Besides, you will also get an extra 10% off on prepaid orders. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and a beefy backup of 5,000 mAh.

Realme XT At Rs. 15,999

The smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM configuration, 64MP primary rear sensor, and gets powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is available from Rs. 15,999.

Realme 5 Pro At Rs. 12,999

The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 12,999. You will also get Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders. The users will get a 100% mobile protection plan at just Rs. 1.

Realme 3 At Rs. 8,499

The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage options. The handset is priced at Rs. 8,499 with Rs. 2,500 off.

Realme 3i At Rs. 9,999

You can get the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,250 per month. You will get an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on the handset.

Realme 3 Pro At Rs. 11,999

Realme X at Rs. 16,999

The smartphone is available at Rs. 19,999 with 4% off. On buying the handset, you will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 11,900 off. It comes with 128GB internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro At Rs. 8,999

The device is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option. You can buy the phone with n EMI from Rs. 750 per month.