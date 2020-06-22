Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Best Discounts And Offers On Realme Smartphones

Realme X

The Flipkart Big Saving Days currently offers a discount on the Realme X, offering the smartphone for Rs. 15,999 for the base variant. The Realme X is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor, making it a good choice for a budget smartphone.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 is another smartphone having a discount offer on Flipkart. The Realme X2 Pro with its 64MP quad-camera module is now available starting from Rs. 25,999. Buyers can check out all the variants, up to 256GB storage.

Realme 6

The Flipkart Big Saving Days present a discount offer for the Realme 6, which is now available to buy starting from Rs. 13,999. Flipkart is also offering low-cost EMI and up to Rs. 13,950 off on exchange, with certain terms and conditions applicable.

Realme 6 Pro

Adding to the list, the Realme 6 Pro is also available at a discounted price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The base variant of the Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is now available for Rs. 17,999.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 is another smartphone that's available at discount on the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The Realme Narzo 10 with the 128GB storage variant is now available for Rs. 11,999.

Realme Narzo 10A

Flipkart is also offering the Realme Narzo 10A at a lower price. The Flipkart Big Saving Days now offers the Realme Narzo 10A with 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a triple-camera setup at Rs. 8,999.