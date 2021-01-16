Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Best Offers On Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, And More Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Saving Days sale on the occasion of Republic Day which will kick on January 20 and run until January 24. You can get great deals on multiple brand's smartphones, electronics products, and more. Poco has also announced the sale offers for its slew of devices including the Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3, and the Poco M2.

Besides, HDFC Bank debit or credit card users will be avail of an additional 10 percent discount. Do note that, the sale will start early on January 19 at 12 AM (midnight) for Flipkart Plus members.

Best Deals On Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro During Sale

Starting with the Poco C3 which will be available at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As far as features are concerned, the Poco C3 offers a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD, the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 13MP triple rear camera setup, and more.

On the other hand, you will get the Poco M2 at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM variant during the sale. Besides, the HDFC credit card users will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500. Besides, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Band debit cards. The features of the Poco M2 include the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a 13MP quad-cameras, a huge 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The Poco M2 Pro can be purchased starting at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant and you can get also an Rs. 1,000 discount where you can get the phone at Rs. 10,999. For specifications, you get a 48MP quad-camera, 16MP front camera, the Snapdragon 720G processor on the Poco M2 Pro.

Lastly, the mid-range Poco X3 will be available at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant during the sale. There will also be Rs. 1,000 additional discount which will bring the price to Rs. 13,999. Moreover, the Poco X3 offers a 120Hz display, 64MP quad-rear camera, a huge 6,000 mAh battery, and more.

