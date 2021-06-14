Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Vivo Smartphones
Vivo has emerged as one of the leading brands when it comes to smartphones. Be it premium offerings or affordable ones, Vivo has catered to the needs of the demands of every buyer. If you're looking for a new smartphone from Vivo, this could be the right time for you. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is offering a discount offer on Vivo smartphones. Devices like Vivo V20, V21, Vivo Y30, and others are available at a discount now.
One can check out the all-rounder Vivo Y30 and the Vivo Y31 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. These devices get a 26 percent and a 19 percent discount, cutting down the price to Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 16,490, respectively. Another device under the Vivo Y series is the Vivo Y51A, which gets an 18 percent discount and now costs just Rs. 17,990.
Additionally, one can check out the Vivo Y91i and the Vivo Y12s smartphones, which cost Rs. 7,490 and Rs. 10,490, respectively. Apart from these affordable and mid-range smartphones, Vivo has premium units like the Vivo X50 Pro at a 9 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. The Vivo X50 Pro can be bought for just Rs. 49,990.
Vivo has power-packed features on its V series. Here, the Vivo V20 2021 and the Vivo V21 5G smartphones are at a discount of 9 percent at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. These smartphones can be bought for Rs. 27,990 and Rs. 29,990, respectively. Now aren't these attractive offers at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021?
Vivo Y30 (Emerald Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (26% off)
Vivo Y30 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V21 5G (Dusk Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% off)
Vivo V21 5G is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V20 2021 (Sunset Melody, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,990 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (9% off)
Vivo V20 2021 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X50 Pro (Alpha Grey, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% off)
Vivo X50 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y51A (Crystal Symphony, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (18% off)
Vivo Y51A is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y91i (Ocean Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,490 ; MRP: Rs. 9,990 (25% off)
Vivo Y91i is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y12s (Phantom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990 (25% off)
Vivo Y12s is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y31 (Ocean Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP: Rs. 20,490 (19% off)
Vivo Y31 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.
