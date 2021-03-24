Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers Samsung On Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy A51 which is recent mid-range offering by the South Korean giant can be purchased with 19 percent discount. Likewise, the Galaxy A31 is being sold with a price cut of 25 percent, while the Galaxy A71 can be bought with a 21 percent discount. Besides these aforementioned smartphones, you can also get your hands on the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy F41 at a discounted price. Check all the details here:

Samsung Galaxy F41 (20% Off)

Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (31% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A31 (25% Off)

Samsung Galaxy A31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (19% Off)

Samsung Galaxy A51 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A71 (21% Off)

Samsung Galaxy A71 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (20%)

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.