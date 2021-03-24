ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers Samsung On Smartphones

    Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is back. The e-commerce giant has been hosting special sales where you get to buy products from different brands at discounted price. The current sale is dedicated to Samsung smartphones. The Big Savings Days sale is the right time to buy your favorite smartphone with cheap price labels. During this sale, you can buy multiple devices from the Galaxy A series.

    The Samsung Galaxy A51 which is recent mid-range offering by the South Korean giant can be purchased with 19 percent discount. Likewise, the Galaxy A31 is being sold with a price cut of 25 percent, while the Galaxy A71 can be bought with a 21 percent discount. Besides these aforementioned smartphones, you can also get your hands on the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy F41 at a discounted price. Check all the details here:

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (20% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (31% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 (25% Off)
     

    Samsung Galaxy A31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 (19% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A51 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A71 (21% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A71 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F62 (20%)

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 12:59 [IST]
