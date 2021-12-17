Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Huge Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
The online retailer Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale right now. This sale that debuted on December 16 will end on December 21. Also, it will provide a slew of best offers and deals for buyers. It has assured that there will be low prices, free delivery and easy returns as well. Also, Flipkart has teamed up with SBI to provide a 10% of instant discount on the purchases made using an SBI credit card and on EMI transactions as well.
There will a maximum discount of Rs. 1,500 per card, which is split into Rs. 1,000 for mobiles and Rs. 500 for other items. Having said that, if you want to buy a new Realme smartphone, then this sale is the right time. You can get attractive discounts as mentioned below.
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)
Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (3% off)
Realme GT Master Edition is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 (Cyber Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)
Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
