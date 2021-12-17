Just In
- 3 min ago OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS With ANC Launched Globally; India Launch Expected Soon Under Rs. 6,000
- 40 min ago Infinix InBook X1 Series, Realme Book Slim Selling With Discount On Flipkart; Which One Should You Buy?
- 2 hrs ago Caviar’s Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Priced At Rs. 4.8 Lakh Can Stop Bullets!
- 3 hrs ago Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Alexa Soundbar Review: A Worthy Buy!
Don't Miss
- Finance Fall In US Dollar Index, Absence Of Interest Rate Hike: Gold Rates Are Rallying
- News Delhi schools to resume physical classes from tomorrow for class 6 and above
- Movies Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu Not Quitting The Show!
- Sports Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India outclass Pakistan 3-1
- Lifestyle Eat Light Food, Improve Immunity: AYUSH Ministry Recommends 'Holistic Health' Measures To Fight COVID
- Education Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam Time Table 2022 Released, Check Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Here
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In December
- Automobiles TVS Launches Spiderman And Thor Editions Of Ntorq 125 Scooter
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On POCO F3 GT, POCO C31, POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO X3 Pro, And More
Poco has emerged as one of the most popular brands in the country. It features upgrades specs and comes at an affordable price tag, making it a win for the Indian market. Plus, Poco offers smartphones in a wide price range. If you're looking for a new Poco smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is the best place to shop at. Here, one can get discount deals on several Poco phones like the Poco F3 GT, Poco C31, Poco M3, and so on.
Going into the details, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the premium Poco F3 GT at a huge discount. The 8GB RAM model is now available with a 17 percent discount, which effectively brings down the price to just Rs. 28,999 against its original price of Rs. 34,999. Apart from this, one can check out the Poco C31, which is available for as low as Rs. 8,499.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering the Poco M3 Pro 5G at a huge discount. Here, this phone can be bought with a 9 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 14,999. Plus, the Poco X3 Pro flagship phone is also available with a 20 percent discount. This brings down the price to just Rs. 18,999 against its original price of Rs. 23,999.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935