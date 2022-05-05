Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The online retailer Flipkart is hosting the Big Saving Days sale from May 3 to May 8. During this period, the company offers attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products, including smartphones, electronics, and more. If you want to purchase any of these products at a discount, then you can consider the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale as you can buy your favorite products at a lesser rate.

Flipkart has teamed up with SBI to provide a cashback for the buyers. Notably, there will be deals on timely bases such as 12 AM, 6 AM, 12 PM, and 6 PM during the ongoing Big Saving Days sale. If you want to buy a new Poco smartphone, then you can buy them at a discount during the ongoing sale. Check out the discounts on the Poco smartphones from here.

POCO M4 Pro (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off) POCO M4 Pro is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off) POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off) POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale. POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off) POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off) POCO M4 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

