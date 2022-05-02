Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Asus 8z, iPhone 12, Vivo V23 5G, OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart is one of the most popular e-retailers available in India. The numerous discount deals and offers on the platform have made Flipkart a user favorite. Now, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on several smartphones. These include premium smartphones from Apple, Asus, Samsung, Vivo, and other top brands. Here's all you need to know about the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Firstly, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a 21 percent discount on the iPhone 12, which brings down the price to just Rs. 51,999. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Mini Mini is available at a 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards.

Apple aside, the Flipkart sale is offering a huge discount on Vivo phones. This includes the Vivo V23 5G, which is available at a 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale starting from Rs. 29,990. One can also check out the Realme GT Neo 2 and the Poco F3 GT, which now cost just Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

Additionally, the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at a 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale. Plus, the OPPO Reno6 5G is available at a 27% discount and the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at a 17% discount at the sale.

Other options include the ASUS 8z, which is available at a 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale. The MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G also gets a good deal, available for Rs. 24,999.

Apple iPhone 12 (Green, 64 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (21% off) Apple iPhone 12 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale. vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off) vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (16% off) OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale. APPLE iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (16% off) APPLE iPhone 12 Mini is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale. Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off) Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale. ASUS 8z (-8J-SILVER, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (12% off) ASUS 8z is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale. POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off) POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno6 5G (Stellar Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (27% off) OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (17% off) OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off) MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Best Mobiles in India