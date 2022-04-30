Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins May 4: Best Deals On Popular Smartphones Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Flipkart is all set to host yet another sale called Big Saving Days Sale in the first week of May. During the sale, the consumers can expect the e-commerce platform to provide discounts on smartphones and other electronics products. Popular phones such as the Samsung Galaxy F12, POCO M4 Pro, Realme GT Neo 3, and more will be up for grabs with offers on Flipkart.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be kicking off on May 4 and will go on till May 9. Ahead of the sale, let's have a look at the best deals available on popular smartphones next week.

Poco M4 Pro Gets A Discount Of Rs. 2,500

During the sale, the Poco M4 Pro smartphone will be available at a discount of Rs. 2,500. The phone's usual price is Rs. 16,499 but will be sold for just Rs. 13,999, inclusive of offers. Some of its highlights include a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F22 For Rs. 9,999, Down From Rs. 14,999

Samsung's popular F series offering, the Galaxy F22, will be getting a discount of Rs. 5,000. The phone will be selling for Rs. 9,999, down from the listed price tag of Rs. 14,999. The budget offering packs in a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, the Helio G80 SoC, and a 48MP triple camera module.

Realme GT Neo 3 Gets Rs. 7,000 Discount

The recently launched Realme GT Neo 3 will be going on sale for the first time on Flipkart on May 4. As part of the first sale, the Chinese brand is offering a whopping discount of Rs. 7,000. The discount on the flagship device can be availed by purchasing the device via SBI Cards. The phone will sell for Rs. 29,999 for its base version and Rs. 35,999 for the higher-end model.

Redmi Note 10s To Be Sold For Rs. 11,999

Xiaomi's popular budget smartphone, the Note 10s, will also be available with offers during the Flipkart Saving Days sale. The phone is currently available for Rs. 13,999, but the users will be able to buy it for just Rs. 11,999 during the sale. Some major highlights of the phone include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, the Helio G95 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 64MP quad-camera module.

Deals On Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, Realme 9i, More

Flipkart's microsite for the next Big Savings Days sale has revealed that several other phones will also be offered with deals. Some of these include the Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, Realme 9i, Realme C20, the Moto G31, etc. Exact discounts on these handsets will be announced in the coming days.

It's worth mentioning that members of the Flipkart Plus service will be getting access to deals 24 hours earlier than other subscribers. Apart from the aforementioned deals, the users will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount using SBI Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions.

