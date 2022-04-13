Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On POCO C31, POCO M4 Pro, POCO X4 Pro, POCO C3 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Poco is a popular brand in India, especially for its attractive price tags. Poco smartphones offer some premium features, flagship specifications, and much more. Despite being separate from Xiaomi, Poco phones still run MIUI OS, which offers an enhanced smartphone experience. Now, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering huge discounts on Poco smartphones. This includes phones like the Poco M4 Pro, Poco X4 Pro, and so on.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering phones like the Poco C31 at a huge discount. This is now priced at Rs. 7,999. Also, the Poco C3 is now priced at Rs. 9,499 after a 13 percent discount. Buyers can also check out the Poco M series at a discount.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Poco M3 and the Poco M3 Pro 5G for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively, after getting a 13 percent and a 9 percent price cut. Also, the latest Poco M4 Pro 5G is now available for Rs. 16,999, instead of Rs. 19,999.

The more premium Poco X4 Pro 5G is available with a 16 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. This phone is now available for Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 23,999. These Poco phones are now among the most attractive buys on Flipkart.

