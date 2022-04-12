Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones: iPhone 13, Galaxy A53, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Indian market is filled with a wide range of smartphones that cater to all kinds of budget needs. If you're looking for affordable, budget phones, the Indian market has several options. At the same time, if you're looking for premium phones, worry not. The market has plenty of options from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and others. Plus, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones is offering a whopping discount on these phones. Here's everything you need to know:

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones is offering a huge discount on the iPhone series. This includes the iPhone SE for Rs. 39,900, iPhone 13 Mini for Rs. 69,900, iPhone 13 for Rs. 74,900, iPhone 12 Mini for Rs. 41,999, and iPhone XR for Rs. 44,999. These are some of the premium offerings from Apple.

That's not all. Buyers can explore more Android options at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy A53, and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The sale is also offering a huge discount on Vivo phones. For instance, the Vivo V23 5G is now available for Rs. 29,990 only.

Similarly, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, Realme X7 Max, and the Realme GT 5G are now priced at Rs. 28,999, Rs. 29,999, and Rs. 37,999, respectively. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones is also offering the Oppo Reno7 5G for Rs. 28,999. The Xiaomi 11i 5G and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G are now available for Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

APPLE iPhone 13 (Green, 128 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 74,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (6% off) APPLE iPhone 13 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,900 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off) MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale. APPLE iPhone 13 mini (Green, 128 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (7% off) Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale. vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off) vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno7 5G (Starry Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (23% off) OPPO Reno7 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale. APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 64 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off) APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 64 GB) is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. SAMSUNG Galaxy A53 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,990 9% off Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome Violet, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 30,489 ; MRP: Rs. 38,999 (21% off) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,489 onwards during the sale.

Best Mobiles in India