Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Independence Day 2021 Offers On Realme Smartphones
All the e-commerce sites are gearing up for the Independence Day sale. Flipkart has also announced the Big Savings Days sale for Independence Day which is now live for all plus members and will go on live for everyone starting midnight tonight. So, if you missed the last month's sale the Independence Day sale can be the best time to purchase your favorite gadgets. Multiple brands' smartphones have now received a special discount.
Below here we have listed all Realme smartphones that can be purchased at a discounted price.
Realme C20 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 12% off
Realme C20 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Sword Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 18% off
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Sword Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 17% off
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 16% off
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)
Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 12% off
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 15% off
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25s (Watery Grey, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 4% off
Realme C25s (Watery Grey, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 10% off
Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 10% off
Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 13% off
Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Glacier Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 25% off
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Glacier Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 18% off
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 21% off
Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15 (Power Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 16% off
Realme C15 (Power Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
