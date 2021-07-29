Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Last Day: Best Deals On Smartphones And Other Products Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for 2021 will end at 12 am today (July 29). If you missed the first few days of the sale, have still time to grab your favorite smartphone or other accessories. At the sale, flagship devices like the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3, and others have received a huge discount.

Apart from smartphones, one can get gaming laptops at a discounted price. Here we have listed all the devices that you should not miss at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Offers On Smartphones

Starting with the Apple iPhone 12 which is now selling starting at Rs. 67,999 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB model is available at Rs. 72,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 84,900. On the other hand, if you are looking for devices under Rs. 20,000 can go for the Moto G60, Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy F12, and the Realme 8 smartphones that are selling with Rs. 1,000 discount.

Besides, the Asus ROG Phone 3 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 46,999), making it an affordable gaming handset under Rs. 40,000. Along with this price cuts, one can also get 10 percent additional discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Offers On Laptops

If you are planning to buy a laptop under Rs. 50,000 segment, then you can now get several options. The HP 15s Ryzen 5 is currently selling at Rs. 47,490 instead of Rs. 52,629, while the Acer P2 series laptop is available at Rs. 49,090 instead of its original price of Rs. 59,500. On the other hand, the Asus Vivobook gaming laptops have got a price cut of up to Rs. 10,000.

Offers On Smartwatches And Other Products

Last but not least, multiple brands like Samsung, Noise, and Boat have also announced price cuts for their latest smartwatches. To check the discount price of the latest smartwatches head over to our previous articles.

Alongside, you can now grab your favorite audio accessories (Apple AirPods and the AirPodsPro), gaming monitors from brands like Samsung and Acer with irresistible offers.

Best Mobiles in India