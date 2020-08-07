Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Upcoming Flash Sale On Smartphones
It's that time of the year when the leading e-commerce websites will spoil you with hard to miss deals on electronic devices, especially smartphones which have become a big part of our lifestyle. Amazon is already hosting its 'Prime Day Sale' with some great offers on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE and the old iPhone XR. Some other deals worth checking include the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Redmi k20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and the iQoo 3 5G, etc.
And while Amazon Prime Day sale is about to end tonight, Flipkart will kickstart its Big Savings Day Sale soon with some great deals on smartphones and other electronic devices. Here we give you upcoming flash sale details on smartphones on Flipkart that are worth checking. Have a look.
Realme 6i
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Poco M2 Pro
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
Infix Hot 9
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Hot 9 - 13MP rear camera with triple LED Flash, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, Low-light AI camera
- Hot 9 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Moto G8 Power Lite
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rer Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 10
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rea Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola One Fusion+
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 15W Turbo Charging
- 5000 MAh Battery
Realme C11
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Flash Sale On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
