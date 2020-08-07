Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Upcoming Flash Sale On Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's that time of the year when the leading e-commerce websites will spoil you with hard to miss deals on electronic devices, especially smartphones which have become a big part of our lifestyle. Amazon is already hosting its 'Prime Day Sale' with some great offers on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE and the old iPhone XR. Some other deals worth checking include the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Redmi k20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and the iQoo 3 5G, etc.

And while Amazon Prime Day sale is about to end tonight, Flipkart will kickstart its Big Savings Day Sale soon with some great deals on smartphones and other electronic devices. Here we give you upcoming flash sale details on smartphones on Flipkart that are worth checking. Have a look. Realme 6i Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery Poco M2 Pro Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Infinix Hot 9 Pro Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery Infix Hot 9 Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Hot 9 - 13MP rear camera with triple LED Flash, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, Low-light AI camera

Hot 9 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Moto G8 Power Lite Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rer Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Realme Narzo 10 Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rea Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Motorola One Fusion+ Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

5000 MAh Battery Realme C11 Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Infinix Smart 4 Plus Flash Sale On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India