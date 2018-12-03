Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Get preview offers on Poco F1, Pixel 2 XL, Zenfone 5Z and more

Flipkart's new sale plan titled as "Big Shopping Day" comes with some amazing offers on certain handsets. These smartphones now can be availed at their amazing discounts. The sale will start on 6th December and will end on 8th December, 2018.

You can take a look at these smartphones in the form of list below. Besides, some offers these devices also come along with few of the best and unique features which can let you operate with sheer smoothness.

Some lucrative offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and many more.

You can avail some TVs with up to 70% off, electronics and accessories with up to 80% off, fashion products with up to 40% to 50% off, up to 40% to 80% off on Hone And Furnitures, and upto 80 % off on Beauty, toys, sports and Books.

Poco F1 Offers:

6GB/64GB: MRP Rs 21,999, Discount Price: Rs 19,999

6GB/128GB: MRP Rs 24,999, Discount Price: Rs 21,999

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Google Pixel 2 XL Offer:

MRP Rs 45,499, Discount Price: Rs 39,999

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLT

3520mAh battery with fast charging Honor 10 MRP Rs 35,999, Discount Price: Rs 24,999

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 5Z MRP Rs 29,999, Discount Price: Rs 24,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Realme 2 Pro MRP Rs 14,990, Discount Price: Rs 13,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Motorola One Power MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Plus MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Vivo V9 Pro MRP Rs 17,990, Discount Price: Rs 15,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on6 MRP Rs 15,490, Discount Price: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery LG G7 Thinq MRP Rs 50,000, Discount Price: Rs 26,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera andsecondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge 15% off on Vivo V9 Youth Offer:

Get upto Rs 14,900 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 3,000 off (price inclusive of discount)Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardBank Offer10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment

Key Specs

4 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

16.0 cm (6.3 inch) FHD+ Display

16MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

3260 mAh Li-ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor