Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Get preview offers on Poco F1, Pixel 2 XL, Zenfone 5Z and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- rahul Gandhi: TRS Is BJP's B Team; AIMIM is C-Team
- Jawa Bookings Dealership-Level Start On December 15
- India Vs Australia ODI — We've To Bat As A Single Unit, Says Cheteshwar Pujara
- Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Vivo Y81 And Vivo Y71i Receive Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India
- PICS: Aishwarya Cuaght Dancing with Jaya & Deepika
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural
- Numerology Predictions For December 2018
Flipkart's new sale plan titled as "Big Shopping Day" comes with some amazing offers on certain handsets. These smartphones now can be availed at their amazing discounts. The sale will start on 6th December and will end on 8th December, 2018.
You can take a look at these smartphones in the form of list below. Besides, some offers these devices also come along with few of the best and unique features which can let you operate with sheer smoothness.
Some lucrative offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and many more.
You can avail some TVs with up to 70% off, electronics and accessories with up to 80% off, fashion products with up to 40% to 50% off, up to 40% to 80% off on Hone And Furnitures, and upto 80 % off on Beauty, toys, sports and Books.
Poco F1
Offers:
- 6GB/64GB: MRP Rs 21,999, Discount Price: Rs 19,999
- 6GB/128GB: MRP Rs 24,999, Discount Price: Rs 21,999
- 8GB/256GB: MRP Rs 30,999, Discount Price: Rs 25,999
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Google Pixel 2 XL
Offer:
MRP Rs 45,499, Discount Price: Rs 39,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLT
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 10
MRP Rs 35,999, Discount Price: Rs 24,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 5Z
MRP Rs 29,999, Discount Price: Rs 24,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Special Discount on Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 13,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Realme 2 Pro
MRP Rs 14,990, Discount Price: Rs 13,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Motorola One Power
MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 14,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus
MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 14,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Vivo V9 Pro
MRP Rs 17,990, Discount Price: Rs 15,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on6
MRP Rs 15,490, Discount Price: Rs 7,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LG G7 Thinq
MRP Rs 50,000, Discount Price: Rs 26,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera andsecondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
7% off on Oppo F9 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
15% off on Vivo V9 Youth
Offer:
- Get upto Rs 14,900 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 3,000 off (price inclusive of discount)Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardBank Offer10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment
- EMI starting from Rs 565/month
Key Specs
- 4 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) FHD+ Display
- 16MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
- 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor