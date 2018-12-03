Trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Nokia 8.1 and more

Now a day, smartphones with their stupendous set of features have been alluring users in abundance. Like earlier weeks, users were left jaw-dropped with the top-trending phones of the last week. To provide you with a better outlook, we have provided an index of these phones below.

These trending phones have features like excellent dual front camera setup for portrait selfies, well-optimized software, 7nm based processor which makes your multitasking faster and smoother, ability to charge wirelessly other Qi-charging phones or devices- making your device replenished in quick time.

Some devices come with highly powerful camera sensors at the rear which offer images of greater resolutions. These handsets are also coming with up to four rear cameras- allowing 4x fun while using, LiquidCool technology which can prevent your phone from generating excess heat.

Some other important features catered by these mobiles are massive battery back up with fast charging technology, outstanding audio system which is enhanced with a devoted mic. These phones are also also highly resistance to water.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra and 8MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Nokia 8.1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy A8s (Rumored) Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera, 10MP 120° Ultra Wide camera, 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo NEX S2 (Rumored) Key Specs

6.59 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)

Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

8 GB RAM

12 MP Rea camera

5 MP front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Huawei Honor 8X Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dolby Atmos

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging