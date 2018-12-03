Trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Nokia 8.1 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Telangana Polls: TRS Releases Poll Manifesto
- Royal Enfield 350 Electra With Rear Disc
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — India Hold Belgium To a Draw
- Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinder Rate Decrease By Rs. 133 Per Cylinder
- Three New BSNL ‘Data ka Sixer’ Wired Broadband Plans Launched
- First Pics From PC- Nick's Sangeet Are All Things Fun!
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural
- 11 Years Old Chinese Girl is 6 Feet 7 Inches Tall
Now a day, smartphones with their stupendous set of features have been alluring users in abundance. Like earlier weeks, users were left jaw-dropped with the top-trending phones of the last week. To provide you with a better outlook, we have provided an index of these phones below.
These trending phones have features like excellent dual front camera setup for portrait selfies, well-optimized software, 7nm based processor which makes your multitasking faster and smoother, ability to charge wirelessly other Qi-charging phones or devices- making your device replenished in quick time.
Some devices come with highly powerful camera sensors at the rear which offer images of greater resolutions. These handsets are also coming with up to four rear cameras- allowing 4x fun while using, LiquidCool technology which can prevent your phone from generating excess heat.
Some other important features catered by these mobiles are massive battery back up with fast charging technology, outstanding audio system which is enhanced with a devoted mic. These phones are also also highly resistance to water.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick
Nokia 8.1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A8s (Rumored)
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera, 10MP 120° Ultra Wide camera, 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo NEX S2 (Rumored)
Key Specs
- 6.59 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
- Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
- 8 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rea camera
- 5 MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei Honor 8X
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dolby Atmos
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging