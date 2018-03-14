Flipkart Bonanza offers heavy discounts on Samsung, Google, Apple smartphones in India

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is ending on March 15 and it is the second day of sale today. During the sale, there are many enticing deals and discounts on Android smartphones such as Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and iPhones as well. For instance, the Pixel 2 duo are available at up to Rs. 12,000 cashback and the iPhone X is available at the lowest price ever.
Apart from Google Pixel 2 smartphones and Apple iPhone X, there are other smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7, LG G6, Sony Xperia XZs, Oppo F3 and F3 Plus, Galaxy On Nxt, Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo K8 Plus, Galaxy On5, Moto E4, Moto C Plus, Infinix Hit S3, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are also available under discount.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Mobile BONANZA: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, OPPO F3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and more
In addition to these deals, Flipkart is offering no cost EMI offers, buyback guarantees and exchange offers. There is an additional discount of 5% (up to Rs. 1,250 on minimum transactions of Rs. 4,999) made on purchases made with SBI credit cards.
10% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery (10.35 Wh)
24% off on Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
21% off on Google Pixel 2
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
4% off on Sony Xperia XZs (Warm Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
47% off on LG G6 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
20% off on HTC U11 (Solar Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Display
- 2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Cam
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- USB-C Audio
- WiFi
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
13% off on Mi Mix 2 (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
14% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Get upto Rs 22,000 off on exchange on HTC U11+ (Amazing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange on Motorola Moto Z2 Force (Super Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Buy This offer in Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.