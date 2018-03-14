Flipkart Bonanza offers heavy discounts on Samsung, Google, Apple smartphones in India

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is ending on March 15 and it is the second day of sale today. During the sale, there are many enticing deals and discounts on Android smartphones such as Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and iPhones as well. For instance, the Pixel 2 duo are available at up to Rs. 12,000 cashback and the iPhone X is available at the lowest price ever.

Apart from Google Pixel 2 smartphones and Apple iPhone X, there are other smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7, LG G6, Sony Xperia XZs, Oppo F3 and F3 Plus, Galaxy On Nxt, Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo K8 Plus, Galaxy On5, Moto E4, Moto C Plus, Infinix Hit S3, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are also available under discount.

In addition to these deals, Flipkart is offering no cost EMI offers, buyback guarantees and exchange offers. There is an additional discount of 5% (up to Rs. 1,250 on minimum transactions of Rs. 4,999) made on purchases made with SBI credit cards.

10% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery (10.35 Wh) 24% off on Google Pixel 2 XL Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM

64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging 21% off on Google Pixel 2 Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs

5inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery 4% off on Sony Xperia XZs (Warm Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology 47% off on LG G6 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary rear camera

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 20% off on HTC U11 (Solar Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Quad HD Display

2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Cam

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

USB-C Audio

WiFi

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery 13% off on Mi Mix 2 (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging 14% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Get upto Rs 22,000 off on exchange on HTC U11+ (Amazing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange on Motorola Moto Z2 Force (Super Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Buy This offer in Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

