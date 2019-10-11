Flipkart Diwali Offers On Bestselling Smartphones Will Make You Want To Buy One

Offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more. You will also get warranty services on these smartphones.

Offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more. You will also get warranty services on these smartphones.

Offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more. You will also get warranty services on these smartphones.

Honor 20

The smartphone is available at Rs. 32,999 with 8% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,990 off on exchanging this phone.

Honor 20

The smartphone is available at Rs. 32,999 with 8% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,990 off on exchanging this phone.

Honor 20

The smartphone is available at Rs. 32,999 with 8% off. You will get up to Rs. 11,990 off on exchanging this phone.

Realme C2

It is priced at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. It is now available in two new colors and the users can buy the phone from October 12, midnight.

Realme C2

It is priced at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. It is now available in two new colors and the users can buy the phone from October 12, midnight.

Realme C2

It is priced at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. It is now available in two new colors and the users can buy the phone from October 12, midnight.

Asus 6z

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB RAM module. The highlight of the phone is the use of a 48MP primary rear sensor.

Asus 6z

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB RAM module. The highlight of the phone is the use of a 48MP primary rear sensor.

Asus 6z

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 8GB RAM module. The highlight of the phone is the use of a 48MP primary rear sensor.

Oppo Reno 2z

It is available at a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant. It comes with a 48MP primary sensor and has a 10x digital zoom camera feature.

Oppo Reno 2z

It is available at a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant. It comes with a 48MP primary sensor and has a 10x digital zoom camera feature.

Oppo Reno 2z

It is available at a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant. It comes with a 48MP primary sensor and has a 10x digital zoom camera feature.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi Note 7s

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi Note 7s

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi Note 7s

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi 8

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi 8

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Redmi 8

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Realme XT

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Realme XT

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Realme XT

The smartphone price starts from Rs. 11,999 for up to 6GB RAM module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with a 48MP primary rear camera lens.

Vivo Z1x

The users will get the device from Rs. 14,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and superfast 22.5 W Flash Charge technology.

Vivo Z1x

The users will get the device from Rs. 14,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and superfast 22.5 W Flash Charge technology.

Vivo Z1x

The users will get the device from Rs. 14,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and superfast 22.5 W Flash Charge technology.

Realme X

Its price starts from Rs. 16,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variant. The handset comes with premium design features.

Realme X

Its price starts from Rs. 16,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variant. The handset comes with premium design features.

Realme X

Its price starts from Rs. 16,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variant. The handset comes with premium design features.

Redmi K20 Pro

Its camera department includes a 48MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie snapper. The device is available from Rs. 24,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

Its camera department includes a 48MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie snapper. The device is available from Rs. 24,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

Its camera department includes a 48MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie snapper. The device is available from Rs. 24,999.

OPPO F11 Pro

The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 15,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. It has a 16MP selfie lens, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen display.

OPPO F11 Pro

The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 15,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. It has a 16MP selfie lens, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen display.

OPPO F11 Pro

The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 15,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. It has a 16MP selfie lens, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen display.

Motorola One Macro

The users will now get the phone from just Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It offers 5 times more better images with its Micro Vision camera.

Motorola One Macro

The users will now get the phone from just Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It offers 5 times more better images with its Micro Vision camera.

Motorola One Macro

The users will now get the phone from just Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It offers 5 times more better images with its Micro Vision camera.

Google Pixel 3a

Get the device from Rs. 29,990. The starting EMI for the smartphone comes from Rs. 5,000 per month.

Google Pixel 3a

Get the device from Rs. 29,990. The starting EMI for the smartphone comes from Rs. 5,000 per month.

Google Pixel 3a

Get the device from Rs. 29,990. The starting EMI for the smartphone comes from Rs. 5,000 per month.

Lenovo K10 Note

It comes with a triple rear camera configuration and gets powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes at Rs. 11,999.

Lenovo K10 Note

It comes with a triple rear camera configuration and gets powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes at Rs. 11,999.

Lenovo K10 Note

It comes with a triple rear camera configuration and gets powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes at Rs. 11,999.

Red Magic 3

The users will get the phone from Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage option. It flaunts a 48MP rear camera lens and get powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Red Magic 3

The users will get the phone from Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage option. It flaunts a 48MP rear camera lens and get powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Red Magic 3

The users will get the phone from Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage option. It flaunts a 48MP rear camera lens and get powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.