    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount And Exchange Offers On iPhone 13, iPhone 12, And More

    By
    |

    The Flipkart Electronics Day Sale 2022 is live on the e-commerce platform and is offering consumers heavy discounts and unmatched offers on Apple's iPhones. Many other smartphones are also among the products to have received some amazing offers. So, if you are someone who wants to buy a new iPhone, this sale might be for you.

     
    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount And Exchange Offers On iPhones

    During the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, consumers can get heavy discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, iPhone 13, iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro, and many other iPhones. Here, we have listed the deals below that you shouldn't miss.

    APPLE iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)

    APPLE iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (13% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

    APPLE iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB)

    APPLE iPhone 12 (Blue, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 (15% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)
     

    APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 73,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (7% off)

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 73,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    APPLE iPhone SE (Black, 256 GB)

    APPLE iPhone SE (Black, 256 GB)

    Offer:

    Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (18% off)

    Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 12,500 off

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    APPLE iPhone 13 Pro (Sierra Blue, 128 GB)

    APPLE iPhone 13 Pro (Sierra Blue, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 1,19,900

    Exchange Offer: Up To Rs. 14,500 off (Includes special discount of Rs. 2,000)

    During the Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB variant (Sierra Blue color) at Rs. 14,500 exchange discount, which includes a special discount of Rs. 2,000.

    APPLE iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB)

    APPLE iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 1,09,900

    Exchange Offer: Up To Rs. 12,500 off (Includes special discount of Rs. 2,000)

    During the Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB) at Rs. 12,500 exchange discount, which includes a special discount of Rs. 2,000.

    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
