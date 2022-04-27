Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G71 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

5G phones are in huge demand these days, just as private network providers are beginning 5G trials in India. Several 5G phones are available from all major brands, including Motorola. Devices like the Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto G series, and several more are now available at a discount at the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Going into the details, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering the Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G with a 28 percent discount, costing just Rs. 32,999. Similarly, one can check out the Motorola Edge 20 5G, which is also part of the same series.

Buyers can also check out Moto G series at the Flipkart Electronics Sale. This includes the Moto G51 5G, which is now available for Rs. 13,999. One can also check out the Moto G71 5G, which now costs Rs. 17,999

Some of the other options include the Motorola G40 Fusion at the Flipkart Electronics Sale. This phone is now available for Rs. 14,499. Now aren't these exciting offers?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off) Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale. Motorola G51 5G (Bright Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (22% off) Motorola G51 5G is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale. Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off) Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Motorola Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off) Motorola Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale. Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (14% off) Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale. Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off) Motorola E7 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale. Motorola E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off) Motorola E40 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

