Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Offer On Realme C12, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C15, And More

Moreover, Realme fans are going to love the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 as it brings massive discounts on several Realme smartphones like the Narzo 30A, Realme C series, and more. We've listed out the Realme smartphones on sale at the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 for you:

Realme C12 (22% Off)

Starting with the Realme C12, the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering a 22 percent discount. The earlier priced Rs. 10,999 smartphone is now available for Rs. 8,499 - making it an irresistible deal.

Realme Narzo 30A (10% Off)

Next up is the Realme Narzo 30A, one of the latest launches and power-packed features. Here, the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering the Realme Narzo 30A at a 10 percent discount. The smartphone is now available for Rs. 8,999 against the Rs. 9,999 earlier price.

Realme 7 (16% Off)

Additionally, the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering the Realme 7 at a discount. One can avail the Realme 7 with a 16 percent discount, costing only Rs. 14,999 against the earlier price of Rs. 17,999.

Realme C15 (23% off)

If you're looking for a power-packed smartphone with a budget price tag, the Realme C15 is the best choice for you. Here, the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering the Realme C15 for Rs. 9,999 against the actual price of Rs. 12,999 - making it an irresistible deal.

Realme C11 (16% off)

Next up is the Realme C11, which is another remarkable smartphone under Rs. 10K. The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering a 16 percent discount on the smartphone, bringing down the price from Rs. 8,999 to Rs. 7,499.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (17% off)

One might think this is a slightly older model, yet its performance is unmatched. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available on the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 for a 17 percent discount. One can get the Realme Narzo 20 Pro for Rs. 13,999 only, against the earlier priced Rs. 16,999.

Realme X7 Pro 5G (9% Off)

Realme X7 is surely one of the best, power-packed smartphone offerings from the company. If you're looking to buy the Realme X7 Pro, the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering it with a 9 percent discount, bringing down the price from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 29,999 only.

Realme 6 Pro (11% Off)

The Realme 6 Pro is another classy mid-ranger, available on the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 with an 11 percent discount. The earlier priced Rs. 17,999 smartphone is now available for Rs. 15,999 only.

Realme 7i (14% Off)

Joining the list is the Realme 7i, which is available on the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 for a 14 percent discount. One can get the Realme 7i for only Rs. 11,999 against the Rs. 13,999, which makes it an irresistible deal.

Realme Narzo 20 (19% Off)

Realme Narzo 20 is another smartphone that comes with an unresistible offer at the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021. Here, Flipkart is offering the smartphone with a 19 percent discount. The deal price is now Rs. 10,499 against the Rs. 12,999.

Realme X3 Superzoom (21% off)

Realme X3 SuperZoom is another attractive, power-packed smartphone from the company. The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering the Realme X3 SuperZoom with a 21 percent discount, making it a great deal. Simply put, you can get the SuperzZoom smartphone for only Rs. 24,999 against the earlier price of Rs. 31,999.

Realme X50 Pro (20% Off)

Realme X50 Pro is another brilliantly crafted smartphone. The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 is offering the Realme X50 Pro at a 20 percent discount, bringing down the price from Rs. 37,999 to Rs. 47,999.

Realme C3 (11% Off )

The Realme C3 is another pocket-friendly smartphone with a budget price tag. The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021 has further dropped the price of the smartphone from Rs. 8,999 to Rs. 7,999 bringing it with an 11 percent discount.