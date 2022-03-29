Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 5G (Stargaze White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

Realme 9 5G (Stargaze White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)

MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)

Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (18% off)

REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)

REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (14% off)

Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)

MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off)

Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA G60 (Soft Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (20% off)

MOTOROLA G60 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.