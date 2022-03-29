Just In
- 10 hrs ago Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched Globally: Its Better Than Indian Variant
- 10 hrs ago NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Goes Official: Price Starts At $1999
- 10 hrs ago Xiaomi Teases Launch Of New Tablet In India; Is It Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series?
- 11 hrs ago Russia-Ukraine Crisis: List Of Apps, Services Banned In Russia Right Now
Don't Miss
- Movies Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence On Husband Will Smith's Oscars Slap, Read Post
- Sports IPL 2022: CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- News Russia-Ukraine talks: Promised de-escalation not ceasefire, says Moscow
- Finance ITR Filing: What Will Happen If You Don't File ITR By March 31?
- Education Delhi Forest Guard CBT Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Download Delhi Forest Guard 2022 CBT Results
- Automobiles Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Engine, Features, Price & More
- Travel Here's what Post-Pandemic Tourism Would Look Like
- Lifestyle Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Celebs At The 94th Academy Awards
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-range Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
The Indian market is no stranger to feature-packed mid-range smartphones. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, among others, have a large portfolio of smartphones under Rs. 20,000 stacked with all the features one could want from a smartphone in 2022.
With so many options available, finding the right product to suit one's needs and requirements becomes overwhelming.
To make things easier, we've put together a list of the best sub-20K smartphones currently available on Flipkart.com. Have a look.
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 5G (Stargaze White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)
Realme 9 5G (Stargaze White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (18% off)
REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (14% off)
Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off)
Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G60 (Soft Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (20% off)
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
7,999
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999