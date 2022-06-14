Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022; Check Price, Offers & Discounts On iPhone 11, 12, 13 Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Flipkart is currently hosting its End of Season Sale 2022. During the sale, the e-commerce portal is offering discounts on smartphones from multiple brands like Samsung, Motorola, and more. In addition, the company is also running sales on multiple iPhone models as well. During the sale, the iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and more are on offer.

Apart from the heavy discounts on the iPhones, the e-commerce store is also running offers like exchange bonuses and bank discounts, which brings their prices further down.

Flipkart End Of Season Sale Discounts On iPhones

iPhone SE Gets A Discount Of Rs. 10,000 On All Models

During the sale, the most affordable iPhone from the Cupertino tech giant's arsenal is available at the starting price of Rs. 29,900, down from Rs. 39,900. The phone's 128GB variant and 256GB models can now be grabbed for just Rs. 34,900 and Rs. 44,900, respectively. That's a total discount of Rs. 10,000 for all the variants.

iPhone 11 Available At A Starting Price of Rs. 41,999

Flipkart is offering the higher-end iPhone 11's 64GB variant for Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 49,900. The 128GB model of the same can be purchased for Rs. 46,999 after a discount of Rs. 7,900.

iPhone 12 Is Being Offered With A Discount Of Rs. 11,900

The iPhone 12 is available with a discount of Rs. 11,900. The phone's 64GB variant is available for Rs. 53,999. The 128GB and 256GB models are being offered for Rs. 58,999 and Rs. 68,999.

Moving on to the iPhone 13, the phone's 128GB variant is available for Rs. 69,999, down from Rs. 79,900. The higher-end version with 256GB of storage can be purchased for just Rs. 79,999, as compared to the earlier price tag of Rs. 89,900. The iPhone 13 Mini version on the other hand is available with up to a discount of Rs. 5,100. The phone's 128GB and 256GB variants can be grabbed for Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 73,999, respectively.

Discount Of Rs. 2,000 On The iPhone SE 2022

Lastly, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the iPhone SE 2022 model. The iPhone SE's most affordable variant with 64GB of storage now costs Rs. 41,900. The middle-range version has 128GB of memory and is being offered for Rs. 46,900. The most high-end model with 256GB of storage can now be purchased for Rs. 56,900.

Deals on Samsung smartphones during the sale can be checked here. There are discounts on devices like the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, and more. Discounts on the best Motorola smartphones are available on this link.

