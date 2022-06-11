Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022: Special Discounts On High-End Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are available in a wide range. This range could depend on the features offered, the processor capacity, the phone design, and also the price. Premium smartphones offer high-end features, upgraded processor performance, stylish designs, and more. Of course, they are also expensive and come with a hefty price tag. If you're looking for a premium smartphone, the Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 is the best place to head to. The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 is offering special discounts on high-end smartphones.

The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on many brands. This includes Apple iPhone models. For instance, the iPhone SE is available for just Rs. 44,999. The iPhone 13 is also available for just Rs. 72,999. Also, the iPhone 12 128GB variant is now available for Rs. 58,999.

The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 is also available on Samsung phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 are available for Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 is also offering the Asus 8z for just Rs. 42,999.

Apart from these, buyers can check out the Moto Edge 20 Pro 5G and Realme GT Neo 3 for just Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 is also offering the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for just Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 40,390, respectively, making them a worthy purchase.

ASUS 8z Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 12% off ASUS 8z is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 28% off MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale. APPLE iPhone SE (Black, 256 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 18% off APPLE iPhone SE is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale. APPLE iPhone 13 (Green, 128 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs.73,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 7% off APPLE iPhone 13 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 73,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A53 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,990 17% off Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Awesome Mint, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,990 9% off Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 12 (Green, 128 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 58,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 16% off Apple iPhone 12 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 58,999 onwards during the sale. Realme GT Neo 3 (Nitro Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 7% off Realme GT Neo 3 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 16% off OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 40,390 ; MRP: Rs. 43,990 8% off Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,390 onwards during the sale.

