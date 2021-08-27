ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Flagship Sale: Discount Offers Premium Features Enabled Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

    By
    |

    Looking for a new mid-range smartphone that offers premium features? Flipkart's Flagship Sale just offers the same, where the e-commerce platform is now offering massive discounts on some of the highest-selling smartphones in India that cost less than Rs. 30,000.

     

    Flipkart Flagship Sale 2021

    Phones like the Realme X7 Max will be available for just Rs. 24,999 while the devices like the Google Pixel 4a have also received a price cut of 6 percent and is now available for Rs. 29,999. Here are all the top picks from the Flipkart Flagship Sale 2021.

    Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)

    Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (20% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.23,999 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (8% off)

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990 (8% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.

    Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (6% off)

    Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (18% off)

    Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (7% off)

    Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)

    vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)

    vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 10% off

    vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 8% off

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X