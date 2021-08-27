Just In
- 3 hrs ago Poco M3 Price Hiked Third Time In India; Still Worth A Buy?
- 6 hrs ago Motorola G50 5G Re-launched With Different Specs; Here's What's New
- 7 hrs ago BSNL Offering More Data Benefits With Rs. 799 And Rs. 999 Internet Plans
- 7 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Losing Customers Via Mobile Number Portability: Know Why?
Don't Miss
- Movies Ekta Kapoor Shares New Video Ahead Of Pavitra Rishta 2.0’s Premiere, Says She Looks Forward To New Beginnings
- Sports India vs England 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma fifties lead India's resistance on Day 3
- News Punjab: Opposition party including AAP and SAD asks Amarinder Singh-led govt to prove majority in Assembly
- Education Delhi Schools And Colleges To Reopen From September 1: Manish Sisodia
- Finance How To Register At e-Shram Portal? Benefits Of e-Shram Card
- Lifestyle Health Benefits Of Malabar Spinach Basale Leaf: Good For Digestion, Fertility, Heart And More
- Automobiles MG Hatchback & Compact SUV EVs India Launch In Pipeline: Prices Expected To Start Around Rs 10 Lakh
- Travel 10 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit In India This September For A Magical Honeymoon
Flipkart Flagship Sale: Discount Offers Premium Features Enabled Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
Looking for a new mid-range smartphone that offers premium features? Flipkart's Flagship Sale just offers the same, where the e-commerce platform is now offering massive discounts on some of the highest-selling smartphones in India that cost less than Rs. 30,000.
Phones like the Realme X7 Max will be available for just Rs. 24,999 while the devices like the Google Pixel 4a have also received a price cut of 6 percent and is now available for Rs. 29,999. Here are all the top picks from the Flipkart Flagship Sale 2021.
Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.24,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.23,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (8% off)
vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990 (8% off)
OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (6% off)
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (18% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (7% off)
Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)
vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)
vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 10% off
vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 8% off
vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Flagship Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630