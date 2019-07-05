Flipkart Mi Day Sale Offers – Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go, Poco F1 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's recent sale strategy called as "Mi Day Sale" packs all the best offers and discounts, which will make you least bothered about spending huge chunks on some Xiaomi devices. The sale starts on 5th July(today) and will end on 9th July 2019. So, you have ample time to purchase some best feature-rich smartphones.

While buying these Mi smartphones on Flipkart, you can avail innumerable offers. These are no cost EMI, up to the humongous amount as a cashback and exchange offer, up to extra Rs. 4000 discount, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories, and more.

The best features of these Mi smartphones is another aspect which you must consider as well, during buying. They come with a bigger and powerful backup with quick charging support, robust chipset which comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM, a much better set of cameras, etc. Here's is a list of a few Mi phones which you can buy on Flipkart.

22% off on Redmi 6

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery 25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery 29% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 12% off on Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell displa

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 14% off on Redmi Y2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 18% off on Poco F1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery 20% off on Redmi Go

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 23% off on Redmi Note 7

Key Specs 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery

