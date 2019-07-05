ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mi Day Sale Offers – Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go, Poco F1 And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart's recent sale strategy called as "Mi Day Sale" packs all the best offers and discounts, which will make you least bothered about spending huge chunks on some Xiaomi devices. The sale starts on 5th July(today) and will end on 9th July 2019. So, you have ample time to purchase some best feature-rich smartphones.

    While buying these Mi smartphones on Flipkart, you can avail innumerable offers. These are no cost EMI, up to the humongous amount as a cashback and exchange offer, up to extra Rs. 4000 discount, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories, and more.

    The best features of these Mi smartphones is another aspect which you must consider as well, during buying. They come with a bigger and powerful backup with quick charging support, robust chipset which comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM, a much better set of cameras, etc. Here's is a list of a few Mi phones which you can buy on Flipkart.

    22% off on Redmi 6

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro
     

    25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    29% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    12% off on Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell displa
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    14% off on Redmi Y2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

     

    18% off on Poco F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    20% off on Redmi Go

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    23% off on Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
