    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers On Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with another sale that will last until January 29. Well, the highlight here is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale on account of Republic Day. During this sale, you will be able to get attractive discounts and offers on a slew of smartphones. In addition to the discounts offered by Flipkart, there are other deals from partner banks and exchange offers too.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers On Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE, And More
     

    Notably, Flipkart provides exclusive discounts for the ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders. You can get 10% instant discount on using an ICICI card for the transaction. Besides this, you can exchange your old smartphone and get an attractive offer for the same on your new device.

    Are you looking forward to buy iPhones? Well, make use of this Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale to get the best value for the money you spend during this sale.

    14% Off On Apple iPhone SE

    Key Specs

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
    11% Off On Apple iPhone 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    12% Off On Apple iPhone XR
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 12 (up to Rs. 16,500 off)

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging.
    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (up to Rs. 16,500 off)

    Key Specs

    • 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    20% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (up to Rs. 16,500 Off)

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging

