Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Offers On Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, Realme C3 And More
Flipkart Republic Day Sale has just ended, but the e-commerce site is back with several other offers. The latest one is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021, which brings in a massive price cut on smartphones. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 has a major discount on Realme smartphones, including devices like the Realme Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro, and so on.
For one, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering an 11 percent price cut on Realme C3. The Realme C12 and the Realme C11 also get a massive price cut of 22 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Continuing on the Realme C series, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering a 16 percent discount on the Realme C15s and a 16 percent discount on the Realme C15.
Adding to the list of devices on discount is the Realme Narzo series. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering a 22 percent price cut on the Narzo 20A and a 17 percent discount on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Additionally, the Realme 6i and the Realme 6 Pro get 25 percent and an 11 percent discount, respectively.
The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is also offering a discount on the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, giving buyers a 7 percent and a 19 percent price cut, respectively. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X3 smartphones are now available with a 17 percent price cut.
11% Off On Realme C3
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
22% Off On Narzo 20A
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
22% Off On Realme C12
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
11% Off On Realme 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
25% Off On Realme 6i
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
7% Off On Realme 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
17% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 32MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4200 MAh Battery
16% Off On Redmi 9 Prime
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
19% Off On Realme 7
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
16% Off On Realme C15
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
17% Off On Realme X3
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
16% Off On Realme C11
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
