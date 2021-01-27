Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Offers On Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, Realme C3 And More

For one, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering an 11 percent price cut on Realme C3. The Realme C12 and the Realme C11 also get a massive price cut of 22 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Continuing on the Realme C series, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering a 16 percent discount on the Realme C15s and a 16 percent discount on the Realme C15.

Adding to the list of devices on discount is the Realme Narzo series. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering a 22 percent price cut on the Narzo 20A and a 17 percent discount on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Additionally, the Realme 6i and the Realme 6 Pro get 25 percent and an 11 percent discount, respectively.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is also offering a discount on the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, giving buyers a 7 percent and a 19 percent price cut, respectively. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X3 smartphones are now available with a 17 percent price cut.

11% Off On Realme C3

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

22% Off On Narzo 20A

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

22% Off On Realme C12

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

11% Off On Realme 6 Pro

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + 8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

25% Off On Realme 6i

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

7% Off On Realme 7 Pro

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

25% Off On Realme 6i

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

17% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

4200 MAh Battery

16% Off On Redmi 9 Prime

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

19% Off On Realme 7

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

16% Off On Realme C15

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

17% Off On Realme X3

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

16% Off On Realme C11

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs