    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Offers On Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, Realme C3 And More

    Flipkart Republic Day Sale has just ended, but the e-commerce site is back with several other offers. The latest one is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021, which brings in a massive price cut on smartphones. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 has a major discount on Realme smartphones, including devices like the Realme Narzo 20, Realme 7 Pro, and so on.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Sale
     

    For one, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering an 11 percent price cut on Realme C3. The Realme C12 and the Realme C11 also get a massive price cut of 22 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Continuing on the Realme C series, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering a 16 percent discount on the Realme C15s and a 16 percent discount on the Realme C15.

    Adding to the list of devices on discount is the Realme Narzo series. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is offering a 22 percent price cut on the Narzo 20A and a 17 percent discount on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Additionally, the Realme 6i and the Realme 6 Pro get 25 percent and an 11 percent discount, respectively.

    The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 is also offering a discount on the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, giving buyers a 7 percent and a 19 percent price cut, respectively. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X3 smartphones are now available with a 17 percent price cut.

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera + 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 32MP+8MP Selfie Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • 4200 MAh Battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4200 MAh Battery
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    X