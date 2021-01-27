ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers On Poco C3, POCO X3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X2 And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Mobiles Bonanza sale on account of the Republic Day celebrations. This is a five-day sale that went live on January 25 and will last until January 29. During this sale, you can get lucrative discounts and offers on a range of smartphones from different brands and at various price points.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonza Offers On Poco C3, POCO X3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X2 And More
     

    If you want to upgrade to a Poco smartphone, then you can head on to the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale page to get attractive discounts on any of the below-mentioned Poco smartphones. These smartphones are available at up to a 29% discount on the online retailer's portal right now. In addition to this, you can also get a 10% instant discount on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase or choosing EMI payment options.

    22% Off On Poco C3

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro 4cm camera and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    20% Off On POCO X3
     

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    29% Off On Poco M2 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    26% Off On POCO M2

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    21% Off On POCO X2

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

