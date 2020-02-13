Buy Your Favorite Smartphone On Discount During Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale

Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, extra discounts, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The smartphone is available from Rs. 14,990 with 28% off, on Amazon. It comes with a 25MP triple rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and 4000mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,250 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Get the device from Rs. 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 6.2-inch quad HD+ display, 8MP front camera, and 3500mAh battery capacity.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 13,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit EMI transactions. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and comes with 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 9X

The handset's key features are 48MP triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and Kirin 710F processor. It is priced at Rs. 13,999. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,167 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9

It sports 12MP rear camera and 8MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 3000mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,250 per month.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

It comes with 4000mAh battery backup and 13MP rear camera. The handset is available at Rs. 5,999 with 37% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 500 per month.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Buy the handset at Rs. 36,990 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 3,083 per month. It packs a triple rear camera setup, 16MP front camera and a 6.6-inch display.

OPPO A5 2020

Get the device from Rs. 12,990, and avail a starting EMI on the phone from Rs. 611 per month. The highlights of the phone are quad rear cameras, 6.5-inch display, and 5000mAh battery capacity with reverse charging technology.

Oppo K1

The smartphone is available from Rs. 13,990 with 26% off, on Flipkart. It comes with 3600mAh battery. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,166 per month.

Apple iPhone XS

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 59,999 for 64GB ROM option. You can get an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. It is powered by the A12 Bionic chip processor. The starting EMI on the phone is from Rs. 5,000 per month.

Google Pixel 3A

The smartphone is available from Rs. 30,999 with 22% off, on Flipkart. It comes with a 12.2MP rear camera, an FHD+ display, and 3000mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,584 per month.

Apple iPhone 7

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 27,999 for 32GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 14,050 off exchange offer. It is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion 64-bit processor and ships with iOS 13.

Honor 20

The handset's key features are triple rear cameras, 3750mAh battery, and HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. It is priced at Rs. 22,999. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,917 per month.

Apple iPhone 8

It sports 12MP rear camera and 7MP front facing camera. The handset comes with A11 Bionic chipset. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 3,084 per month.