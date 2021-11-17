Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale offers a plethora of deals and discounts on a slew of smartphones across brands. During this sale, you will get the Realme smartphones out there at a very low price. Also, there will be other benefits including no-cost EMI payment and exchange discount. The e-commerce retailer also provides the complete mobile protection plan at a low rate and partner discounts too.
If you want to purchase a Realme smartphone, then you can get your hands on one during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021 that has been hosted following the Diwali discount sale. Check out the Realme smartphones on discount from here.
Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)
Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)
Realme C21 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)
Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)
Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Mint Green, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (8% off
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 15% off)
Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (2% off)
Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (8% off)
Realme C11 2021 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme C20 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (5% off)
Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
Realme C21Y is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 5G (Dashing Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)
Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme X7 Max is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)
Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (8% off)
Realme X7 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
