Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers on Vivo Smartphones

Going into the details, flagships like the Vivo X70 Pro Cosmic Black variant gets a 9 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. This effectively brings down the price to just Rs. 46,990. Additionally, the Vivo X60 can also be bought at the Flipkart sale, which is now available with an 18 percent discount bringing down the price to Rs. 34,990.

Apart from this, one can check out a premium mid-range smartphone - the Vivo V21e. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021 is offering the Vivo V21e Dark Pearl variant with a 10 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 24,990.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021 is also extending its discount deal on the Vivo Y series that comes with mid-range features. One can check out the Vivo Y72 5G and the Vivo Y73 smartphones where both get a 16 percent discount and can be bought for Rs. 20,990.

vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 (18% off)

vivo X60 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ( 10% off)

vivo V21e is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)

vivo Y72 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)

vivo Y73 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y33s (Midday Dream, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 (13% off)

vivo Y33s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y12G (Phantom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 (21% off)

vivo Y12G (Phantom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 (22% off)

vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y20T (Purist Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 119,490 (20% off)

vivo Y20T is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y12s (Phantom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 (21% off)

vivo Y12s is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.