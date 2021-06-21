Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offer On POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO X3 Pro, POCO C3 And More
Poco smartphones are immensely popular for their prowess and affordable price tags. If you're looking for a new Poco smartphone, this might be the ideal time to shop. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021 is offering a massive discount on Poco smartphones like the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco X3 Pro, and even the Poco C3. All these smartphones and more are available at jaw-dropping prices at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. Here's everything you need to know.
Let's start with the new Poco M3 series. Here, the Poco M3 Cool Blue variant gets a 19 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 10,499. Additionally, the more premium Poco M3 Pro 5G 6GB RAM option gets an 11 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021, now costing Rs. 15,999.
This makes the Poco M3 Pro one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. Also, the revamped Poco M2 Reloaded is available at a discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021, which now costs Rs. 9,499. That's not all. The affordable Poco C3 just got cheaper at the Flipkart sale with a 25 percent discount and now costing Rs. 7,499.
The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021 also extends to the premium Poco smartphones - namely the Poco X3 series.
Here, the Poco X3 base model and the Poco X3 Pro are available at a 25 percent and a 20 percent discount. This brings down the price to Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 18,999, making them the most attractive purchases of the season.
POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (19% off)
POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO X3 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
