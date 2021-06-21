Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offer On POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO X3 Pro, POCO C3 And More

Let's start with the new Poco M3 series. Here, the Poco M3 Cool Blue variant gets a 19 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 10,499. Additionally, the more premium Poco M3 Pro 5G 6GB RAM option gets an 11 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021, now costing Rs. 15,999.

This makes the Poco M3 Pro one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. Also, the revamped Poco M2 Reloaded is available at a discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021, which now costs Rs. 9,499. That's not all. The affordable Poco C3 just got cheaper at the Flipkart sale with a 25 percent discount and now costing Rs. 7,499.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021 also extends to the premium Poco smartphones - namely the Poco X3 series.

Here, the Poco X3 base model and the Poco X3 Pro are available at a 25 percent and a 20 percent discount. This brings down the price to Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 18,999, making them the most attractive purchases of the season.

