    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On POCO M3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3, POCO X2, And More

    By
    |

    The e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale from April 7 to April 11. During the five-day sale, there will be attractive discounts and offers on smartphones from different brands. You can get up to 50% off on the best-selling models along with EMI payment options and other partner discounts.

    If you want to upgrade to a Poco smartphone, then you can try buying one during the ongoing five-day sale on Flipkart. Check out the discounts on Poco smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale April edition from here.

    POCO M3

    POCO M3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)

    POCO M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco M2 Pro

    Poco M2 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (22% off)

    Poco M2 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3
     

    POCO X3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

    POCO X3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco C3

    Poco C3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

    Poco C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X2

    POCO X2

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

    POCO X2 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 3:33 [IST]
