Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On POCO M3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3, POCO X2, And More
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale from April 7 to April 11. During the five-day sale, there will be attractive discounts and offers on smartphones from different brands. You can get up to 50% off on the best-selling models along with EMI payment options and other partner discounts.
If you want to upgrade to a Poco smartphone, then you can try buying one during the ongoing five-day sale on Flipkart. Check out the discounts on Poco smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale April edition from here.
POCO M3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)
POCO M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (22% off)
Poco M2 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO X3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco C3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
Poco C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)
POCO X2 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
