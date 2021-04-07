Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On POCO M3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3, POCO X2, And More

The e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale from April 7 to April 11. During the five-day sale, there will be attractive discounts and offers on smartphones from different brands. You can get up to 50% off on the best-selling models along with EMI payment options and other partner discounts.

POCO M3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)

POCO M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco M2 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (22% off)

Poco M2 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO X3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco C3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

Poco C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO X2

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

POCO X2 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.