    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers On POCO M3, POCO M2, POCO X3 And More

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale from February 24 to February 28, 2021. During this sale, you will be able to grab some of the best-selling smartphones at attractive discounts and offers. What's interesting is that you can get your favorite smartphone at no-cost EMI and additional discounts too.

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers On POCO M3, POCO M2 And More
     

    If you are planning to buy a new Poco smartphone, then this looks a great opportunity. Under this sale, you can get the Poco smartphone of your choice at unbeatable pricing that you have never seen before. Check out the Poco smartphones on discounts during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale from here.

    15% Off On POCO M3

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
    23% Off On POCO M2
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    27% Off On Poco M2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    21% Off On POCO X3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    21% Off On POCO X2

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP+ 2MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
